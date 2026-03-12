Bring the ambience of Hue outside! Perfect for your patio, terrace, garden or front door, this outdoor wall light brings decorative omnidirectional light in tunable colour or warm-to-cool white tones. Personalise every moment from dusk to dawn – set the mood for 'al fresco' dining or relaxing under the stars. Get extra peace of mind as night falls, set the light to true bright white light to see who's there or find your way. Chromasync ensures precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights for a seamless ambience. The light’s dual-layer diffuser delivers soft, uniform light by smoothing harsh LED dots and reducing glare, while adding UV resistance to prevent yellowing over time. Install this weather-resistant, IP-44-rated light on on walls or ceilings around the outside of your home to get light exactly where you need it. Enjoy effortless control – even while you're away from home with customisation options and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.

Tunable white and colour light

Weather-resistant (IP44)

Powershield anti-stain coating

Wall or ceiling installation

App and voice control