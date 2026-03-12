Philips Hue Semeru wall light square
Current price is £69.99
Current price is £69.99
About the Philips Hue Semeru wall light square
Bring the ambience of Hue outside! Perfect for your patio, terrace, garden or front door, this outdoor wall light brings decorative omnidirectional light in tunable colour or warm-to-cool white tones. Personalise every moment from dusk to dawn – set the mood for 'al fresco' dining or relaxing under the stars. Get extra peace of mind as night falls, set the light to true bright white light to see who's there or find your way. Chromasync ensures precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights for a seamless ambience. The light’s dual-layer diffuser delivers soft, uniform light by smoothing harsh LED dots and reducing glare, while adding UV resistance to prevent yellowing over time. Install this weather-resistant, IP-44-rated light on on walls or ceilings around the outside of your home to get light exactly where you need it. Enjoy effortless control – even while you're away from home with customisation options and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.
- Tunable white and colour light
- Weather-resistant (IP44)
- Powershield anti-stain coating
- Wall or ceiling installation
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103165381
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- No
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Ambient temperature range
- -25 to +45 °C
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
- Plug type
- No plug
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- -
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 120
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Balcony, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103165381
- Net weight
- 0.62 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.83 kg
- Height
- 160 mm
- Length
- 120 mm
- Width
- 155 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004444102
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 5.2
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 5.2
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 86 mm
- Overall length
- 122 mm
- Overall width
- 122 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 510
- Bulb technology
- Not applicable
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- NA
- IP code
- IP44 (IP20 PSU)
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 480
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Wet location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Mounting options
- Ceiling, Wall
The bulb
- Form factor
- square
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available