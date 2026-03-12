Wall panel extension pack hexagon

New
Close up of front of Wall Lights Wall panel extension pack hexagon
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Wall panel extension pack hexagon

Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.

  • Nanoleaf light panels
  • Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
  • Control in the Hue app, voice and accessories
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