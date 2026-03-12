Wall panel extension pack triangle

Close up of front of Wall Lights Wall panel extension pack triangle
In stock

About the Wall panel extension pack triangle

Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.

  • Nanoleaf light panels
  • Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
  • Control in the Hue app, voice and accessories
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