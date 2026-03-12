Wall panel starter set triangle

New
Close up of front of Wall Lights Wall panel starter set triangle
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Wall panel starter set triangle

Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.

  • Nanoleaf light panels
  • Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
  • Control in the Hue app, voice and accessories
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