OmniGlow outdoor strip light 10ft

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Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance OmniGlow outdoor strip light 10ft
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About the OmniGlow outdoor strip light 10ft

Create a vibrant outdoor ambiance with the perfect line of light. OmniGlow outdoor strip light brings flawlessly smooth gradients of color light to every moment — whether you're socializing on the patio, relaxing on the lawn, or welcoming guests to your front door. Advanced OmniGlow technology eliminates visible LED spots, creating a uniform blend of light along its length. No need to tuck the strip light away — put it on display and enjoy it as direct lighting. OmniGlow not only sets the mood, its true white, ultra-bright 2100 lumens also makes it ideal for practical outdoor lighting. Effortlessly toggle between beautiful ambiance and task lighting. Run OmniGlow along patio edges, walls, balconies, and even your home's façades, rooflines, and pathways. Its weather-resistant design delivers reliable year-round performance. Cut the strip light to fit your space and reseal with the separately sold resealing kit. Enjoy effortless control, customization, and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.

  • OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
  • Chromasync precision color matching
  • Ultra-bright, true white light
  • Up to 2100 lumen
  • Cut & reseal (kit sold separately)

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