OmniGlow outdoor strip light 10ft
Current price is $229.99
Current price is $229.99
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About the OmniGlow outdoor strip light 10ft
Create a vibrant outdoor ambiance with the perfect line of light. OmniGlow outdoor strip light brings flawlessly smooth gradients of color light to every moment — whether you're socializing on the patio, relaxing on the lawn, or welcoming guests to your front door. Advanced OmniGlow technology eliminates visible LED spots, creating a uniform blend of light along its length. No need to tuck the strip light away — put it on display and enjoy it as direct lighting. OmniGlow not only sets the mood, its true white, ultra-bright 2100 lumens also makes it ideal for practical outdoor lighting. Effortlessly toggle between beautiful ambiance and task lighting. Run OmniGlow along patio edges, walls, balconies, and even your home's façades, rooflines, and pathways. Its weather-resistant design delivers reliable year-round performance. Cut the strip light to fit your space and reseal with the separately sold resealing kit. Enjoy effortless control, customization, and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.
- OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
- Chromasync precision color matching
- Ultra-bright, true white light
- Up to 2100 lumen
- Cut & reseal (kit sold separately)
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677611644
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- Matte White
- Material
- Silicone
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -4 to +113 °F
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 120
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1.5
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 50
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 24V
- Length
- 118-1/8 inch
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Balcony, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677611644
- Net weight
- 0.83 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.11 kg
- Height
- 256 mm
- Length
- 256 mm
- Width
- 87 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004438403
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.50
- Power
- 30
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 30
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 2,500
- Overall height
- 3/8 inch
- Overall length
- 118-1/8 inch
- Overall width
- 11/16 inch
- Cable length to first LED
- 19-11/16 inch
- String light length
- 3,000 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,970
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- Range 110 V - 130 V
- IP code
- IP67 (IP20 PSU)
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 1,740
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Wet location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
The bulb
- Form factor
- 17mm*8.5mm*3000mm
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
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