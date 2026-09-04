Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m

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Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m
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About the Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m

The Liane 360° rope light is where premium design meets smart lighting. Its 360° glow complements and subtly enhances the architectural wall and ceiling lines of your home, creating a refined expression of your personal style. Engineered with OmniGlow technology, Liane delivers an ultra-smooth, uniform line of light that brings depth, warmth, and quiet sophistication to minimalist interiors. Effortlessly transition between crisp true white light for tasks, warm white tones for relaxation, or soft gradients of gentle color to set the mood. Add subtle character to the kitchen and living spaces by running it up walls and along ceiling lines. Mount it over work surfaces and shape the rope light to create a unique sculptural focal point. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.

  • Uniform 360° white and color light
  • OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
  • Cut-to-fit and mount your way
  • Smart control with Hue app
  • PSU and accessories included

Frequently bought together

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Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

360° white and color light
OmniGlow uniform light
Cut to fit your space
Hue app smart control

$439.99

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Simple, compact design
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Hardwired
Matte black finish
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Stand set
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Smart control with Hue Bridge*

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Includes power supply
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RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

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Wireless installation
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Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

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RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$149.99

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Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

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Hue Flux strip light extension cable 16ft

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5-meter extension cable / 16ft
Easy installation
Unobtrusive minimalist design
Safe low-voltage setup

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Easy access to light scenes
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2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

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Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
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