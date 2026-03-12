Wall panel triangle starter set (9 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
El precio actual es 239,98 €
El precio actual es 239,98 €
Próximamente
Acerca de Wall panel triangle starter set (9 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
Add expressive lighting to your living room, dining area, or home office with Nanoleaf's iconic triangle wall panels and bring them into your Hue ecosystem by simply clicking the included Philips Hue wall light module into one of the panels. The integration lets you control and customize the Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights together in the Hue app. Create personalized wall art designs and include them in your Hue light scenes and automations for a whole-room experience. Whether you're setting the mood for movie night or energizing your workspace, your Nanoleaf panels now benefit from the Hue experience.
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- 9 paneles triangulares + módulo de luz de pared
- Aplicación Hue y control por voz
- Control mediante la aplicación Hue: hasta 100 paneles
- Incluye Nanoleaf en las escenas de iluminación
- Crea una experiencia que abarca toda la estancia
Características
- Número de producto (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514875760
Información del producto
- Accesorios Módulo de aplique mural Philips Hue
- 1
- Apliques murales Kit de inicio de panel mural triangular
- 1