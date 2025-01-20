Ondersteuning
  • Werkt met elk HDMI-apparaat
  • Naadloze lichtsynchronisatie
  • Eenvoudig zelf te installeren
Close-up van de voorkant van Hue Play HDMI sync box

Play HDMI sync box

Maak TV-kijken, muziek beluisteren of gamen een ultieme belevenis met surround verlichting dankzij de Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box. Synchroniseer je Hue lampen met je media en ervaar hoe slimme verlichting perfect reageert op wat jij bekijkt of beluistert. Sluit je media-apparaten aan op de vier beschikbare HDMI-poorten en download de gratis mobiele Sync app die je naadloos door de installatie helpt. Eens geïnstalleerd, kan je eenvoudig je verlichting personaliseren in de app en beleef je vanaf nu elk moment nog intenser.

Productkenmerken
  • Philips Hue Bridge vereist
  • Lampen synchroniseren met elk HDMI-apparaat
  • Ondersteunt Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 4K
  • Intensiteit en helderheid aanpassen
Bekijken in 3D

Gebruik je telefoon om te bekijken hoe het product er zal uitzien in jouw ruimte.

Een producthandleiding zoeken

Take TV to the next level

Don’t just watch TV — experience it. Surround yourself in lights that match the action.

Instant app control

The Hue app is your control center for all things sync. Change the intensity, brightness, and mode.

Personalisatie met de Hue app

Bedien je apparaten handsfree met je stem

Pair with a smart home assistant, such as Alexa or Siri, to control syncing with simple commands.

Spraakbediening van de Philips Hue

Slimme accessoires

Use the Hue app, your voice, or a TV remote to control your light sync setup.

Gebruik de afstandsbediening van je tv

Configure any infrared TV remote to control the sync box 4K — start, stop, and more.

Configuratie tv verwijderen
Synchroniseer tot vier apparaten

Connect up to 4 HDMI devices

Set-top boxes, streaming sticks — whatever HDMI device you use to watch, you can connect. The sync box 4K automatically detects which one is playing and switches to it.

Een entertainmentruimte maken

Create a virtual room

An Entertainment area is a virtual representation of your home theater. Drag and drop the lights to their real-life location for the optimal sync experience.

Hoogwaardige video

Fine-tune the experience

Let’s get personal. Use the app to change the sync intensity, dim or brighten the lights, adjust the overall light balance, and more. 

Where to install a Hue sync box

Uitgebreid aantal PDP-reserveonderdelen

Need a spare?

Get replacement power cables, mounts, and more for your sync box.

Extended PDP spare parts

Upgrade to 8K

If you’re all about the specs, the sync box 8K is your match. It supports the highest-quality picture — ideal for 8K movies and console gamers.

Vragen en antwoorden

What video formats do the sync box 4K and sync box 8K support?

Is there a difference in design between the sync box 4K and the sync box 8K?

Which sync box should I get — the 4K or the 8K?

What does the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box do?

What video and audio formats does the sync box support?

What media devices does the Hue sync box support?

Does the sync box support the latest gaming consoles?

How many HDMI devices does the Hue sync box support?

Is an HDMI cable included with the Hue sync box?

