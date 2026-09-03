Creativity, control and ambience in one seamless experience. Philips Hue x Nanoleaf brings Nanoleaf into your Hue ecosystem – expressive modular wall lighting meets Philips Hue smart control, all together in the Hue app
Philips Hue x Nanoleaf
Shop Philips Hue x Nanoleaf
A harmony of art and ambience
Create Nanoleaf wall art, bring it into your Philips Hue ecosystem and make it part of your ambience – all controlled effortlessly in the Hue app. Include your Nanoleaf panels in light scenes, automations and schedules for a truly unified smart lighting setup
Philips Hue wall light module
Already own Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles, Mini Triangles or Hexagons wall panels? Use the Philips Hue wall light module to bring your Nanoleaf shapes into your Hue ecosystem and control and customise them alongside your Hue lights, all in the Hue app.*
* Other Nanoleaf wall panel shapes are not currently compatible with the Philips Hue wall light module integration.
Starter sets
Don't have Nanoleaf yet? Shop our Philips Hue x Nanoleaf starter sets. Each set includes 9, 12, 15 or 18 Nanoleaf Triangles or Hexagons, plus a Philips Hue wall light module. Everything you need to bring Nanoleaf into your Hue setup.
Need help?
We're always happy to help! If you need more support integrating Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.
Questions & Answers
Which Nanoleaf panels are compatible with the Philips Hue wall light module?
Which Nanoleaf panels are compatible with the Philips Hue wall light module?
How many Nanoleaf panels can I control with a Philips Hue wall light module?
How many Nanoleaf panels can I control with a Philips Hue wall light module?
How do I set up Nanoleaf panels and add them to my Hue setup?
How do I set up Nanoleaf panels and add them to my Hue setup?
What control and customisation is possible with Nanoleaf panels?
What control and customisation is possible with Nanoleaf panels?
Get support
We're always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.