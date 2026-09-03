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Philips Hue x Nanoleaf

Creativity, control and ambience in one seamless experience. Philips Hue x Nanoleaf brings Nanoleaf into your Hue ecosystem – expressive modular wall lighting meets Philips Hue smart control, all together in the Hue app

Nanoleaf modular wall light panels integrated with the Philips Hue app, creating colourful ambient lighting in a modern dining room.

Shop Philips Hue x Nanoleaf

New
Philips Hue wall light module

Philips Hue wall light module

£34.99

Wall panel triangle starter set (9 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

Wall panel triangle starter set (9 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

£179.99

Coming soon

Wall panel hexagons starter set (9 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

Wall panel hexagons starter set (9 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

£179.99

Coming soon

Wall panel triangle starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

Wall panel triangle starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

£224.98

Coming soon

Wall panel triangle starter set (15 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

Wall panel triangle starter set (15 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

£269.97

Coming soon

Wall panel hexagon starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

Wall panel hexagon starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

£224.98

Coming soon

Wall panel hexagon starter set (15 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

Wall panel hexagon starter set (15 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module

£269.97

Coming soon

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A harmony of art and ambience

Create Nanoleaf wall art, bring it into your Philips Hue ecosystem and make it part of your ambience – all controlled effortlessly in the Hue app. Include your Nanoleaf panels in light scenes, automations and schedules for a truly unified smart lighting setup

Nanoleaf hexagon-shaped modular wall light panels above a desktop computer, with ambient Philips Hue light bars wall washing a modern home office space.

Philips Hue wall light module

Already own Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles, Mini Triangles or Hexagons wall panels? Use the Philips Hue wall light module to bring your Nanoleaf shapes into your Hue ecosystem and control and customise them alongside your Hue lights, all in the Hue app.*

 

* Other Nanoleaf wall panel shapes are not currently compatible with the Philips Hue wall light module integration.

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Nanoleaf hexagon modular wall light starter set integrated with a Philips Hue Signe gradient floor lamp, lighting a contemporary living room in pink and purple tones of smart light.

Starter sets

Don't have Nanoleaf yet? Shop our Philips Hue x Nanoleaf starter sets. Each set includes 9, 12, 15 or 18 Nanoleaf Triangles or Hexagons, plus a Philips Hue wall light module. Everything you need to bring Nanoleaf into your Hue setup.

Nanoleaf hexagon modular wall light panels mounted above a bed and Philips Hue bedside table lamps shining in pink, orange, yellow and white tones of smart light.

Need help?

We're always happy to help! If you need more support integrating Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us. 

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Learn more about Nanoleaf

Explore more Nanoleaf lighting innovations.

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Questions &amp; Answers

Which Nanoleaf panels are compatible with the Philips Hue wall light module?

How many Nanoleaf panels can I control with a Philips Hue wall light module?

How do I set up Nanoleaf panels and add them to my Hue setup?

What control and customisation is possible with Nanoleaf panels?

Collection of Philips Hue bulbs, Hue Bridge, and smart spotlight

Get support

We're always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

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