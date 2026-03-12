Philips Hue wall light module
Temporarily out of stock
About the Philips Hue wall light module
Bring your Nanoleaf triangle, mini triangle and hexagon wall panels into the Hue ecosystem. The Philips Hue wall light module lets you control and customise your Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights – bringing the Hue experience to your wall panels for an expressive whole-room experience, perfect for every mood. Include your Nanoleaf panels in light scenes, automations and schedules for a unified smart lighting set-up. Simply click the wall light module into one of your panels to get started. If you're already a Hue user with Nanoleaf panels at home, this is the easiest way to bring them into your Hue ecosystem.
- Hue app and voice control
- Hue app control: up to 100 panels
- Include Nanoleaf in light scenes
- Create a whole-room experience
- For Nanoleaf triangles and hexagons
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103170132
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- 0 to +40 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Portable
- No
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Entertainment room, Living Room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103170132
- Net weight
- 0.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.03 kg
- Height
- 108 mm
- Length
- 36 mm
- Width
- 72 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004440101
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 10 mm
- Overall length
- 78.7 mm
- Overall width
- 38 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 110-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III – Safe Extra Low Voltage
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Wall
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The switch
- Configurable buttons
- 1
- Max. lights per switch
- Not applicable
- Minimal battery lifetime
- 0
What's supported
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available