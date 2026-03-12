Entertainment bundle: 2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge
£209.97
Current price is £209.97
New
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Entertainment bundle: 2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge
Bring your entertainment to life with two Philips Hue Play table lamps in black and a Hue Bridge. Create colorful gradients of light around your TV or gaming setup, with precise color matching powered by Chromasync. Sync your lights with movies, games and music using a compatible Hue sync solution, or set the mood with personalized light scenes. Enjoy full smart control and customization with the Hue app or your voice with smart assistants.
- 2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge
- Colorful gradient light effects
- Chromasync color matching
- Sync with movies, games, and music
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874947
Product information
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Hue Play table lamp
- 2
- Hue Bridge
- 1