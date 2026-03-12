Bring your entertainment to life with two Philips Hue Play table lamps in black and a Hue Bridge. Create colorful gradients of light around your TV or gaming setup, with precise color matching powered by Chromasync. Sync your lights with movies, games and music using a compatible Hue sync solution, or set the mood with personalized light scenes. Enjoy full smart control and customization with the Hue app or your voice with smart assistants.

2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge

Colorful gradient light effects

Chromasync color matching

Sync with movies, games, and music

App and voice control