Entertainment bundle: 2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge

£209.97

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Close up of front of Entertainment bundle: 2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge
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  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Entertainment bundle: 2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge

Bring your entertainment to life with two Philips Hue Play table lamps in black and a Hue Bridge. Create colorful gradients of light around your TV or gaming setup, with precise color matching powered by Chromasync. Sync your lights with movies, games and music using a compatible Hue sync solution, or set the mood with personalized light scenes. Enjoy full smart control and customization with the Hue app or your voice with smart assistants.

  • 2 Hue Play table lamps + Bridge
  • Colorful gradient light effects
  • Chromasync color matching
  • Sync with movies, games, and music
  • App and voice control
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