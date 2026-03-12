Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85" + HDMI sync box 4K
Temporarily out of stock
About the Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85" + HDMI sync box 4K
Expand into the world of Hue entertainment with this entertainment sync kit. The kit includes a Play HDMI sync box 4K and colour-capable gradient lightstrip. Connect set-top boxes and streaming sticks to the sync box and sync the TV content to the lightstrip. Enjoy colourful gradient wall washing effects that seamlessly react to everything on the screen. The sync box supports 4K resolution at a 60 Hz refresh rate, allowing you to enjoy high-quality viewing with instant light response. Set up everything effortlessly in the Hue app and enjoy your favourite films, TV series and games like never before!
- Supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz
- Gradient wall-washing effects
- Suitable for TVs up to 85"
- Simple, compact design
- Control and configure with Hue app
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103189868
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black & White
- Material
- PVC, Silicone
Durability
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +40 °C
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 0%<H<80% (non-condensing)
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- CCT max lumen output
- 6,500
- Total lumen output
- 1,450
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,050
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 1,050
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut-ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Height
- 6 mm
- Input Voltage
- 220V-240V
- Length
- 3,500 mm
- Width
- 14.5 mm
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103189868
- Net weight
- 0.81 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.16 kg
- Height
- 226 mm
- Length
- 74 mm
- Width
- 262 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004447709
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103189868
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 14.5
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,500
- Overall width
- 14.5 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output bulb included
- 1,450
- Total lumen output fixture
- 1450
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Mounting options
- PC, TV
- LED integrated
- Yes
The Bridge
- Frequency band
- NA
- Max. number of bulbs
- 10
- Mounting options
- Desktop
- Power adapter
- No
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
- Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months, 36 months for the Bridge from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- Product Documentation
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available