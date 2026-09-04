Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m

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Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m
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About the Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m

The Liane 360° rope light is where premium design meets smart lighting. Its 360° glow complements and subtly enhances the architectural wall and ceiling lines of your home, creating a refined expression of your personal style. Engineered with OmniGlow technology, Liane delivers an ultra-smooth, uniform line of light that brings depth, warmth, and quiet sophistication to minimalist interiors. Effortlessly transition between crisp true white light for tasks, warm white tones for relaxation, or soft gradients of gentle color to set the mood. Add subtle character to living spaces and the home office by running it up walls and along ceiling lines. Mount it over desks and shape the rope light to create a unique focal point. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.

  • Uniform 360° white and color light
  • OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
  • Cut-to-fit and mount your way
  • Smart control with Hue app
  • PSU and accessories included

Frequently bought together

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Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

360° white and color light
OmniGlow uniform light
Cut to fit your space
Hue app smart control

$439.99

New
Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 16ft

Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 16ft

360° white and color light
OmniGlow uniform light
Cut to fit your space
Hue app smart control

$529.99

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Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control

$119.99

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Philips Hue Scenova wall light rectangular

Philips Hue Scenova wall light rectangular

Tunable white and color light
Weather-resistant IP44 rated
Wall or ceiling installation
App and voice control

$99.99

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Includes 3D printed lamp base
Seamless fit between bulb and base
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Made for Lightguide globe and triangle bulbs
Sage
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Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$139.99

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Philips Hue wall light module

Philips Hue wall light module

Hue app and voice control
Control up to 100 panels
Add Nanoleaf to light scenes
Simple set up in Hue app

$39.99

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Flux strip light 16ft

Flux strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen

$99.99

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb

1 x PAR38 bulb
White and colored light
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Weatherproof

$87.99

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Calla Large outdoor pedestal

Calla Large outdoor pedestal

Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 402 mm
PSU sold separately

$199.99

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Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Sync content via Hue app
Simple, compact design
Easy set up and installation

$149.99

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Impress outdoor wall light

Impress outdoor wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*

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Triangle - E26 smart bulb

Triangle - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Philips Hue Play light bar stands

Philips Hue Play light bar stands

Stand set
For Play light bars
Black
Replacement part

$11.99

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