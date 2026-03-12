OmniGlow outdoor lightstrip, 5m
3 / 15: Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance OmniGlow outdoor lightstrip, 5m
About the OmniGlow outdoor lightstrip, 5m
Create a vibrant outdoor ambience with the perfect line of light. The OmniGlow outdoor strip light brings flawlessly smooth gradients of coloured light to every moment – whether you're socialising on the patio, relaxing on the lawn or welcoming guests to your front door. Advanced OmniGlow technology eliminates visible LED spots, creating a uniform blend of light along its length. No need to tuck the strip light away – put it on display and enjoy it as direct lighting. OmniGlow not only sets the mood, its true white, ultra-bright 2,100 lumens also make it ideal for practical outdoor lighting. Effortlessly toggle between beautiful ambience and task lighting. Run OmniGlow along patio edges, walls, balconies and even your home's façades, eaves and pathways. Its weather-resistant design delivers reliable year-round performance. Cut the strip light to fit your space and reseal with the separately sold resealing kit. Enjoy effortless control, customisation and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.
- OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
- Chromasync precision colour matching
- Ultra-bright, true white light
- Up to 2100 lumen
- Cut and reseal (kit sold separately)
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103167026
Bulb characteristics
- Form factor
- 17mm*8.5mm*5000mm
Design and finishing
- Main product colour
- White
- Main product material
- Silicone
- Primary rooms
- Balcony, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Modern
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Battery included
- No
Light characteristics
- Beam angle (Nom)
- 120
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1.5
- Luminous Efficacy (lm/w)
- 50
- Dimmable
- Yes
- Adjustable colour temperature
- Yes
- Lumen @4000K
- 1,970
- Lumen @2700K
- 1,740
- Light source type
- LED
- Dynamic effects
- Yes
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut-ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 24V
- Illuminated length of lightstrip
- 5,000 mm
- Length of cable without lights
- 500 mm
- Length of illuminated cable
- 5,000 mm
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103167026
- Net weight
- 1.08 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.4 kg
- Height
- 296 mm
- Length
- 296 mm
- Width
- 87 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004438501
Power consumption
- Standby power
- 0.50
- Power
- 30
- Energy consumption per 1000h
- 30
Product dimensions and weight
- Power cable length
- 2,500
- Overall product height
- 8.5 mm
- Overall product length
- 5,000 mm
- Overall product width
- 17 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP main product
- IP67 (IP44 PSU)
- Protection class IEC
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
The bulb
- Software upgrades
- Yes
What's supported
- Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- Wi-Fi standard
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Software updates support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Number of connectable accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Wireless technology
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- Product Documentation
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available