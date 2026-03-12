Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85" + screen sync

Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
Close up of backside of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
Close up of backside of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85&quot; + screen sync
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About the Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 85" + screen sync

Expand into the world of Hue entertainment with this sync kit, including a TV screen sync device and colour-capable gradient lightstrip. The screen sync’s fisheye lens captures everything on screen and syncs the content to the lightstrip, delivering optimised colour syncing with wall-washing effects that react in real time. Set up everything effortlessly in the Hue app and enjoy your favourite films, TV series and games like never before!

  • Optimised on-screen colour matching
  • Full-screen capture with a fisheye lens
  • Gradient wall-washing effects
  • Suitable for TVs up to 85"
  • Control and configure with Hue app
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