Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Get a gradient of reactive, colourful light for your gaming setup. Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the backs of your 24”–27” triple-monitor setup with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light. Hue Bridge included.

£249.99

£149.99

Included in Bright Days Shop sale

Product highlights
  • Made for three 24" to 27" monitors
  • Includes power supply and mounts
  • Blends white and coloured light
  • Includes Hue Bridge
Get a seamless gradient of rich, high-quality light. Each colour along the lightstrip flows naturally into one another, creating a unique effect.

Made for monitors

The Play gradient lightstrip mounts to the back of your single- or triple-monitor setup, bending easily around its corners.

When used with other colour-capable Philips Hue lights, you unleash the full power of surround lighting.

The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes for single- and triple-monitor setups, and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of your monitor.

Colours flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your monitor.

Switch modes, change the intensity and create shortcuts in the app for a personal experience every time you game.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

