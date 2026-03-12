Premium architectural design and smart illumination come together with the Signe gradient pole. It's an elegant design statement made to integrate seamlessly into your home's architecture with quiet sophistication. Place its minimalist, ultra-slim profile vertically against walls in the living room, bedroom, or home office, plug it in, and let its light highlight the room's features. Advanced gradient technology gently washes walls with gradients of light to bring warmth and depth to the space. Effortlessly transition between warm white tones for a relaxing ambiance and gradients of gentle decorative color to set the mood. The Signe gradient pole is crafted with precision-engineered black aluminium, creating a refined, curated look. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalised scenes tailored to the way you live.

White and color gradient

Wall-washing effects

Ultra-low dimming to 0.1%

Ultra-slim profile

Black aluminium finish