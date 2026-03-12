Wall Panel Triangle Extensions (3 Panels)

Close up of front of Wall Lights Wall Panel Triangle Extensions (3 Panels)
Temporarily out of stock

About the Wall Panel Triangle Extensions (3 Panels)

Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. 3 Panels included. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.

  • Nanoleaf light panels
  • Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
  • Control in the Hue app, voice, and accessories

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