Festavia icicle lights (8.5 m transparent cable, 250 LEDs) + 40W power supply
Current price is £234.98
Current price is £234.98
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Festavia icicle lights (8.5 m transparent cable, 250 LEDs) + 40W power supply
Let light cascade from above with this complete Festavia icicle lights bundle. It includes Philips Hue Festavia icicle lights and a compatible 40W power supply, so you can start decorating straight away. Designed with delicate hanging strands, they're ideal for roofs, facades, fences, balconies, and pergolas. Each strand shines with vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light, while the weather-resistant IP54 rating allows year-round outdoor use. Pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock dynamic lighting effects, sync your lights to music, and customize your display through the Hue app or compatible voice assistants. Festavia integrates seamlessly with your existing Philips Hue outdoor lighting for a beautifully connected experience.
- 8.5 m with 250 LEDs
- White and color gradients
- Music sync and dynamic effects
- Transparent cable
- Low-volt power supply included
- Outdoor use
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874909
Product information
- Outdoor luminaires Festavia icicle lights – 8.5 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
- 1
- Hue Outdoor 40W power supply
- 1