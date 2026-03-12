Signe gradient pendulum
About the Signe gradient pendulum
Premium architectural design and smart illumination come together with the Signe gradient pendulum. It's an elegant design statement made to integrate seamlessly into your home's architecture with quiet sophistication. Suspend its minimalist ultra-slim profile from the ceiling and plug it into a mains socket. Rotate and slide the light up or down the cable to highlight architectural features. The effect is a light that appears to float, creating a beautifully understated feature for the kitchen, living room or bedroom. Advanced gradient technology gently washes walls with gradients of light to bring warmth and depth to the space. Effortlessly transition between warm white tones for relaxing and gradients of gentle decorative colour to set the mood. The Signe gradient pendulum is crafted with precision-engineered black aluminium, creating a refined, curated look. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations and personalised scenes tailored to the way you live.
- White and colour gradient
- Wall-washing effects
- Ultra-low dimming to 0.1%
- Slide up or down to position the light
- Ultra-slim, black aluminium finish
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103149466
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black
- Material
- Aluminium
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- +5 to +35 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- After installation
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Plug type
- Type C, Type G
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 360
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 90
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- Instant full light
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 127.5
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Home Office, Living Room, Study
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103149466
- Net weight
- 1.11 kg
- Gross weight
- 2.24 kg
- Height
- 138 mm
- Length
- 1,412 mm
- Width
- 177 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004321901
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.1
- Power
- 20
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 20
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 2,500
- Overall height
- 1,297 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Diameter
- 22 mm
- Bulb technology
- Not applicable
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- n/a
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II and III – Combine DI and SELV
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 1
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Ceiling
The bulb
- Form factor
- Linear
- Lumen output
- 2550 lm @ 6500K
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 8.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available