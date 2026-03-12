Festavia curtain lights – 1.35 x 2 m, 250 LEDs
About the Festavia curtain lights – 1.35 x 2 m, 250 LEDs
Drape your home in a curtain of magical light! Made for use indoors and out, Festavia curtain lights bring every moment to life with decorative, festive lighting. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colours or warm-to-cool white light along each string – perfect for every season, celebration or mood. Hang them in front of windows, on walls or above beds. Use them year-round outdoors thanks to their weather-resistant IP54 rating. Adorn façades, patios and balconies with the glorious glow of curtain lights and personalise every moment with dynamic effects when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge. Choose from sparkling stars to dancing flames or a soft, candle-like flicker. For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance, dim and change colour to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your indoor and outdoor lights, with effortless control and customisation via the Hue app and voice assistants.
- 1.35 x 2 m with 250 LEDs
- White and colour gradients
- Music sync and dynamic effects
- Transparent cable
- Indoor and outdoor use
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103179913
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Transparent
- Material
- PC, PVC
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 15,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
- Nominal lifetime
- 15,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- -
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 2
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 12
String light/Lightstrip
- Extendibility
- Yes
- Input Voltage
- 24V
- Length
- 1,350 mm
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Balcony, Bedroom, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Timeless
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103179913
- Net weight
- 1.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.3 kg
- Height
- 156 mm
- Length
- 114 mm
- Width
- 226 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004456603
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 13.9
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 0.016
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 5,850
- Overall height
- 2,000 mm
- Overall length
- 5,850 mm
- Cable length to first LED
- 4,500 mm
- String light length
- 1,350 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 200
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured light (RGBIC)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP54 (IP44 PSU)
- Class of protection
- Class II and III – Combine DI and SELV
- Light source replaceable
- Yes
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 150
- Led light spacing
- 150 mm
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Wall, Window
The bulb
- Form factor
- Curtain
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Not applicable
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available