Bring the ambience of Hue outside! Perfect for your patio, terrace, garden or front door, this outdoor wall light brings decorative omnidirectional light in tunable colour or warm-to-cool white tones. Personalise every moment from dusk to dawn – set the mood for 'al fresco' dining or relaxing under the stars. Get extra peace of mind as night falls, set the light to true bright white light to see who's there or find your way. Chromasync ensures precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights for a seamless ambience. The light’s dual-layer diffuser delivers soft, uniform light by smoothing harsh LED dots and reducing glare, while adding UV resistance to prevent yellowing over time. Install this weather-resistant, IP-44-rated light on on walls or ceilings around the outside of your home to get light exactly where you need it. Enjoy effortless control – even while you're away from home with customisation options and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.
Tunable white and colour light
Weather-resistant (IP44)
Powershield anti-stain coating
Wall or ceiling installation
App and voice control
Features
Product number (EAN/UPC)
8721103165367
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
No
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Plastic
Durability
Ambient temperature range
-25 to +45 °C
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
No
Batteries included
No
Choose your colour
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Portable
No
Plug type
No plug
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
-
Colour temperature
1000-20000 K
Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
120
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Balcony, Garden, Outside, Patio
Style
Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8721103165367
Net weight
0.62 kg
Gross weight
0.83 kg
Height
160 mm
Length
120 mm
Width
155 mm
Material number (12NC)
929004444101
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5
Power
5.2
Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
5.2
Product dimensions and weight
Overall height
86 mm
Overall length
180 mm
Overall width
122 mm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
510
Bulb technology
Not applicable
Light colour
Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
Mains power
220–240 V
Wattage bulb included
NA
IP code
IP44 (IP20 PSU)
Class of protection
Class II – Double Insulated
Light source replaceable
No
Lumen output at 2700K
480
Number of light sources
1
UL wet/damp/dry location
Wet location
Radio frequency sensing
MotionAwareTM
Mounting options
Ceiling, Wall
The bulb
Form factor
square
Software upgradable
Yes
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Compatible operating systems
Android, iOS
Communication protocol
Bluetooth, Zigbee
Compatibility with third-party systems
Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
Matter functionality
Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
Product Documentation
User Manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
Ratings and Reviews
Overall Score: 4
1 Reviews
Really good light
2026-10-05T16:11:07.000+00:00
Mister Paul
4
Good quality, solid light. Easy to install, though would have appreciated the QR code not being inside the light as if it doesn't connect properly you need to take it back off the wall to get to the QR code. Also, I used my own mounting screws as those provided aren't great.