Philips Hue Struana Wall spotlight
About the Philips Hue Struana Wall spotlight
Bring the ambience of Hue outside! Perfect for your patio, terrace, garden or front door, this outdoor spotlight delivers a focused beam of decorative colour or tunable warm-to-cool white light. Personalise every moment from dusk to dawn – from al fresco dining to relaxing under the stars. As night falls, switch to bright white light for added peace of mind, whether you're seeing who's there or finding your way. Chromasync ensures precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights for a seamless look. The durable, IP44-rated fixture is weatherproof, with a Powershield coating that helps prevent staining over time. Its subtle design fits beautifully on any wall around the outside of your home, bringing you light exactly where you need it. Enjoy effortless control – even while you're away from home with customisation options and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.
- Tunable white and colour light
- Weather-resistant (IP44)
- Powershield anti-stain coating
- Wall installation
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103165602
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black
- Material
- Aluminium
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -25 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- No
- Portable
- No
- Plug type
- No plug
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 40
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- -
- Colour temperature
- 2000-6500 K
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 95
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Balcony, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103165602
- Net weight
- 0.44 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.56 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 100 mm
- Width
- 110 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004444402
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 4.2
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 4.2
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 116 mm
- Overall length
- 90 mm
- Overall width
- 84 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 400
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- 4.2
- Maximum wattage replacement bulb
- 5
- IP code
- IP44
- Class of protection
- Class I – Earthed
- Light source replaceable
- Yes
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Wet location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Mounting options
- Wall
The bulb
- Form factor
- tube
- Input voltage
- 220V-240V
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Not applicable
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available