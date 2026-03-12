OmniGlow outdoor strip light 16ft

New
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance OmniGlow outdoor strip light 16ft
Temporarily out of stock

Want to know when it’s back?

Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.

Philips Hue Privacy Notice
  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

About the OmniGlow outdoor strip light 16ft

Create a vibrant outdoor ambiance with the perfect line of light. OmniGlow outdoor strip light brings flawlessly smooth gradients of color light to every moment — whether you're socializing on the patio, relaxing on the lawn, or welcoming guests to your front door. Advanced OmniGlow technology eliminates visible LED spots, creating a uniform blend of light along its length. No need to tuck the strip light away — put it on display and enjoy it as direct lighting. OmniGlow not only sets the mood, its true white, ultra-bright 2100 lumens also makes it ideal for practical outdoor lighting. Effortlessly toggle between beautiful ambiance and task lighting. Run OmniGlow along patio edges, walls, balconies, and even your home's façades, rooflines, and pathways. Its weather-resistant design delivers reliable year-round performance. Cut the strip light to fit your space and reseal with the separately sold resealing kit. Enjoy effortless control, customization, and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.

  • OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
  • Chromasync precision color matching
  • Ultra-bright, true white light
  • Up to 2100 lumen
  • Cut & reseal (kit sold separately)

Frequently bought together

New
Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control

$119.99

New
Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 16ft

Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 16ft

360° white and color light
OmniGlow uniform light
Cut to fit your space
Hue app smart control

$529.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Sync content via Hue app
Simple, compact design
Easy set up and installation

$149.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Flux strip light 16ft

Flux strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen

$99.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Flux strip light 10ft

Flux strip light 10ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen

$69.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$139.99

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay