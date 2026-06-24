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Bathroom lighting

Smart bathroom lights can help you wake up in the morning, wind down in the evening and make your bathroom an oasis.

Bathroom lighting

Smart bathroom lights can help you wake up in the morning, wind down in the evening and make your bathroom an oasis.

391 products
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Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Limited time offer 32% off
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Limited time offer 32% off
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Limited time offer 29% off
Close up of front of 100W A21- E26 smart bulb

100W A21- E26 smart bulb

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
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Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Color light
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Limited time offer 41% off
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Limited time offer 18% off
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Limited time offer 40% off
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
1-12 of 391

Guide to bathroom lighting

What is the best type of lighting for a bathroom?

What color light is best for the bathroom?

How should I position bathroom vanity lights?

Learn more about smart bathroom lighting ideas

Bathroom lighting ideas

Bathroom Lighting ideas

Discover bathroom lighting ideas for ceiling, vanity and ambient spaces, plus inspiring ways to brighten your routine with smart light.
Bathroom motion detection lighting

Motion sensor lighting guide

Learn how motion sensor lighting enhances home security and convenience. Discover tips on how to install Philips Hue motion sensor lights for your indoor and outdoor spaces.
Bathroom lighting for makeup

How to create the best lighting for make-up

Whether you use a makeup mirror with LED lights, a lamp, or multiple light fixtures use these tips to create the best makeup lighting.

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