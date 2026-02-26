Wall panel hexagon starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
Il prezzo attuale è € 289,97
Il prezzo attuale è € 289,97
Disponibile a breve
Informazioni su Wall panel hexagon starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
Add expressive lighting to your living room, dining area, or home office with Nanoleaf's iconic hexagon wall panels and bring them into your Hue ecosystem by simply clicking the included Philips Hue wall light module into one of the panels. The integration lets you control and customize the Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights together in the Hue app. Create personalized wall art designs and include them in your Hue light scenes and automations for a whole-room experience. Whether you're setting the mood for movie night or energizing your workspace, your Nanoleaf panels now benefit from the Hue experience.
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- 12 pannelli esagonali + modulo interruttore da parete
- Controllo tramite app Hue e comandi vocali
- Controllo tramite app Hue: fino a 100 pannelli
- Includi Nanoleaf nelle scene luminose
- Crea un'esperienza che coinvolge l'intero ambiente
Caratteristiche
- Numero di prodotto (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514875579
Informazioni sul prodotto
- Accessorio Modulo applique Philips Hue
- 1
- Lampade da parete Set starter pannelli murali Hexagon
- 1
- Lampade da parete Estensione pannelli murali Hexagon
- 1