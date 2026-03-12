Add expressive lighting to your living room, dining area, or home office with Nanoleaf's iconic hexagon wall panels and bring them into your Hue ecosystem by simply clicking the included Philips Hue wall light module into one of the panels. The integration lets you control and customize the Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights together in the Hue app. Create personalized wall art designs and include them in your Hue light scenes and automations for a whole-room experience. Whether you're setting the mood for movie night or energizing your workspace, your Nanoleaf panels now benefit from the Hue experience.



21 paneli Hexagon + Philips Hue moduł do oświetlenia ściennego

Sterowanie za pomocą aplikacji Hue i głosowo

Obsługa nawet 100 paneli w aplikacji Hue

Dodawaj panele Nanoleaf do scen świetlnych

Spójne oświetlenie całego wnętrza