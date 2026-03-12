Wall panel triangle starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
Obecna cena to 1315,97 zł
Obecna cena to 1315,97 zł
Wkrótce
Informacje o Wall panel triangle starter set (12 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
Add expressive lighting to your living room, dining area, or home office with Nanoleaf's iconic triangle wall panels and bring them into your Hue ecosystem by simply clicking the included Philips Hue wall light module into one of the panels. The integration lets you control and customize the Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights together in the Hue app. Create personalized wall art designs and include them in your Hue light scenes and automations for a whole-room experience. Whether you're setting the mood for movie night or energizing your workspace, your Nanoleaf panels now benefit from the Hue experience.
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- 12 paneli Triangle + Philips Hue moduł do oświetlenia ściennego
- Sterowanie za pomocą aplikacji Hue i głosowo
- Obsługa nawet 100 paneli w aplikacji Hue
- Dodawaj panele Nanoleaf do scen świetlnych
- Spójne oświetlenie całego wnętrza
Cechy
- Numer produktu (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514875531
Informacje o produkcie
- Akcesorium Philips Hue Moduł Oświetlenia Ściennego
- 1
- Lampy ścienne Panel ścienny trójkątny – zestaw startowy
- 1
- Lampy ścienne Panel ścienny – zestaw rozszerzający trójkątny
- 1