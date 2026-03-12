Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights
Current price is £52.99
Current price is £52.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights
This product is for non-smart lights. Add your dimmable non-smart lights to your Philips Hue ecosystem – so you can control them as you do your Hue lights. The wired dimmer switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures, alongside your existing Hue lights. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! Once installed, you can manage your lights from the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set automations to fit your daily routine, and include lights in scenes. Powered by your home's wiring – no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your existing switch (a push switch is required), and enjoy reliable, responsive control with a Hue Bridge, even if Wi‑Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules
- Makes non-smart lights, smart
- Control smart and non-smart lights
- Set automations and light scenes
- Works with or without neutral wire
- Unlock more with a Hue Bridge
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103111876
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Ambient temperature range
- -5 to +40 °C
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 20% <H<70% (non-condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -5 °C - 45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Hue Switch Included
- Yes
- Centrepiece
- Yes
Guarantee
- 2 years
- Yes
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Bedroom, Dining Room, Functional, Hallway, Home Office, Study, Living Room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103111876
- Net weight
- 0.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.06 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 88 mm
- Width
- 45 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004296901
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103111876
Power consumption
- Power
- 0.4
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 16.8 mm
- Overall length
- 41 mm
- Overall width
- 37.3 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Wall, Ceiling
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The switch
- Configurable buttons
- 1
- Lifetime
- 25,000 clicks
- Mounting options
- wall
- Supported wiring
- Neutral wired, Non-neutral wired
- Output channel
- 1 channel
- Supported switch type
- Push, Rocker
- Bulb load
- 5-200W LED-trailing edge (including dimmable LED ballasts), 5-20W LED-leading edge, 20-200W Halogen, Incandescent – trailing edge, 20-150W Halogen, Incandescent – leading edge
- Dimmer load
- Leading edge, Trailing edge
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
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