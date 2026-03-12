Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights

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Close up of front of Hue Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights
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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights

This product is for non-smart lights. Add your dimmable non-smart lights to your Philips Hue ecosystem – so you can control them as you do your Hue lights. The wired dimmer switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures, alongside your existing Hue lights. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! Once installed, you can manage your lights from the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set automations to fit your daily routine, and include lights in scenes. Powered by your home's wiring – no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your existing switch (a push switch is required), and enjoy reliable, responsive control with a Hue Bridge, even if Wi‑Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

  • Makes non-smart lights, smart
  • Control smart and non-smart lights
  • Set automations and light scenes
  • Works with or without neutral wire
  • Unlock more with a Hue Bridge

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