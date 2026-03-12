This product is for non-smart lights. Add your dimmable non-smart lights to your Philips Hue ecosystem – so you can control them as you do your Hue lights. The wired dimmer switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures, alongside your existing Hue lights. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! Once installed, you can manage your lights from the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set automations to fit your daily routine, and include lights in scenes. Powered by your home's wiring – no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your existing switch (a push switch is required), and enjoy reliable, responsive control with a Hue Bridge, even if Wi‑Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

Makes non-smart lights, smart

Control smart and non-smart lights

Set automations and light scenes

Works with or without neutral wire

Unlock more with a Hue Bridge