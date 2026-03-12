Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)

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Close up of front of Hue Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)
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  • 2-year warranty

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Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

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For a Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack) a Bridge is required

About the Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)

This product is for smart lights. The wired module keeps your Philips Hue lights powered and controllable – even when someone turns off the wall switch. Powered by your home's wiring – no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your wall switch, or in the ceiling above your light fixture, where a neutral wire is available. Once installed, you can use your existing switch to control lights in rooms and zones, or cycle through your favourite pre-set scenes with a simple flip. Requires a Hue Bridge, which uses a reliable Zigbee connection for local control, so your lights can respond even if Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

  • Keeps Hue lights reachable
  • Makes existing switches smart
  • Control lights, rooms or zones
  • Battery-free, neutral wire required
  • Hue Bridge required

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