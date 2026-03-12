Wired on/off switch (2-channel) for non-smart lights
Current price is £49.99
Current price is £49.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Wired on/off switch (2-channel) for non-smart lights
This product is for non-smart lights. Add your non-smart lights to your Philips Hue ecosystem – so you can control them like your Hue lights. The wired on/off switch works with most traditional lights and fittings, alongside your existing Hue lights. This 2-channel version lets you control two separate groups of lights independently from the same switch. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! Once installed, you can manage your lights from the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set timers and schedules that fit your daily routine. Powered by your home's wiring – no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your wall switch, or in the ceiling above your light fixture, where a neutral wire is available. Enjoy reliable, responsive control with a Hue Bridge, even if Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules
- Makes non-smart lights, smart
- Control smart and non-smart lights
- Set timers and schedules
- Battery-free, neutral wire required
- Unlock more with a Hue Bridge
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103111753
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -5 to +40 °C
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 20% <H<70% (non-condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -5 °C - 45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Hue Switch Included
- Yes
- Centrepiece
- Yes
Guarantee
- 2 years
- Yes
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Bedroom, Dining Room, Functional, Hallway, Home Office, Study, Living Room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103111753
- Net weight
- 0.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.06 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 88 mm
- Width
- 45 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004296801
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103111753
Power consumption
- Power
- 0.6
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 16.8 mm
- Overall length
- 41 mm
- Overall width
- 37.3 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Wall, Ceiling
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The switch
- Configurable buttons
- 2
- Lifetime
- 25,000 clicks
- Mounting options
- wall
- Supported wiring
- Neutral wired
- Output channel
- 2 channels
- Supported switch type
- Push, Rocker
- Bulb load
- 6A (shared)
- Dimmer load
- Not applicable
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
Trending products
Wired on/off switch (1-channel) for non-smart lights
£44.99
Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)
£69.99
Philips Hue wall switch module
£39.99
MR16 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
£109.99
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£59.99
Philips Hue wall switch module 2-pack
£69.99
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£94.99
Hue Motion sensor
£39.99
Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights
£52.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m
£264.99
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100
£19.99
£9.99
Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack
£32.99
Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for TV mounts
£12.99
Bridge Pro
£89.99