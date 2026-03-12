This product is for smart lights. The wired module keeps your Philips Hue lights powered and controllable – even when someone turns off the wall switch. Powered by your home's wiring – no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your wall switch, or in the ceiling above your light fixture, where a neutral wire is available. Once installed, you can use your existing switch to control lights in rooms and zones, or cycle through your favourite pre-set scenes with a simple flip. Requires a Hue Bridge, which uses a reliable Zigbee connection for local control, so your lights can respond even if Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

Keeps Hue lights reachable

Makes existing switches smart

Control lights, rooms or zones

Battery-free, neutral wire required

Hue Bridge required