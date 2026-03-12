Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 65" + screen sync
Temporarily out of stock
About the Philips Hue Play sync kit: gradient lightstrip 65" + screen sync
Expand into the world of Hue entertainment with this sync kit, including a TV screen sync device and colour-capable gradient lightstrip. The screen sync’s fisheye lens captures everything on screen and syncs the content to the lightstrip, delivering optimised colour syncing with wall-washing effects that react in real time. Set up everything effortlessly in the Hue app and enjoy your favourite films, TV series and games like never before!
- Optimised on-screen colour matching
- Full-screen capture with a fisheye lens
- Gradient wall-washing effects
- Suitable for TVs up to 65"
- Control and configure with Hue app
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103189806
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black & White
- Material
- PVC, Silicone
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +40 °C
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 0%<H<80% (non-condensing)
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- CCT max lumen output
- 6,500
- Total lumen output
- 1,050
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,050
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 1,050
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut-ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Height
- 6 mm
- Input Voltage
- 220V-240V
- Length
- 2,500 mm
- Width
- 14.5 mm
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103189806
- Net weight
- 0.86 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.16 kg
- Height
- 226 mm
- Length
- 74 mm
- Width
- 310 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004447607
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103189806
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 10.5
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,500
- Overall width
- 14.5 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output bulb included
- 1,050
- Total lumen output fixture
- 1050
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Mounting options
- PC, TV
- LED integrated
- Yes
The Bridge
- Frequency band
- NA
- Max. number of bulbs
- 10
- Mounting options
- Desktop
- Power adapter
- No
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
- Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months, 36 months for the Bridge from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- Product Documentation
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available