Expand into the world of Hue entertainment with this sync kit, including a TV screen sync device and colour-capable gradient lightstrip. The screen sync’s fisheye lens captures everything on screen and syncs the content to the lightstrip, delivering optimised colour syncing with wall-washing effects that react in real time. Set up everything effortlessly in the Hue app and enjoy your favourite films, TV series and games like never before!

Optimised on-screen colour matching

Full-screen capture with a fisheye lens

Gradient wall-washing effects

Suitable for TVs up to 65"

Control and configure with Hue app