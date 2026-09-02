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Philips Hue och Sonos

Synergin mellan ljus och ljud

Upplev det bästa av ljus och ljud – ett samarbete mellan två ledande innovatörer inom smart hemteknik.
En gemensam vision för nuet och ett gemensamt åtagande om att fortsätta vara innovativa tillsammans i framtiden.

En man dansar till musik i sitt sovrum med Philips Hue-lampor och en smart högtalare från Sonos.

Multisensoriskt boende

Förbättra varje dag på ett sömlöst sätt

Njut av ett hem där dina smarta Hue-lampor och Sonos-högtalare samarbetar i perfekt harmoni för att göra vardagen enklare, roligare och mer inspirerande!

En smart Sonos-högtalare på ett nattduksbord, synkroniserad med Philips Hue-lampor.

Control Sonos speakers with Hue switches

Coming in fall 2026

Control the music and audio on your Sonos speakers using the Hue Tap Dial or any compatible Hue switch or button. Play, pause, skip tracks, select radio stations, and adjust the volume from anywhere in your home. 

Enjoy simple, reliable speaker control — even when your internet is down.

Bridge or Bridge Pro required.

Shop Tap dial switch
A Sonos smart speaker on a bedside table and synced with Philip Hue lights

Wake up with light and sound

Get the perfect start to your day, every day, with a wakeup automation that blends crisp, clear sound from Sonos with beautiful immersive light from Hue. 

Bridge or Bridge Pro required.

*Voice control is currently only available in English and French.

Shop Bridge Pro
A Sonos smart speaker on a bedside table and synced with Philip Hue lights

Sonos voice control

Just give a simple command to your Sonos device to switch lights on and off, dim or brighten, change their color, or select a light scene.

Bridge or Bridge Pro required.

Shop Bridge

Skaffa Sonos

Utforska utbudet av Sonos-högtalare och ljudsystem som du kan synkronisera med dina Hue smarta lampor.

Go to Sonos
Ett urval av Philips Hue ljuskällor och tillbehör, inklusive smart button och en Hue Bridge

Behöver du hjälp?

Vi hjälper alltid gärna till! Om du behöver mer hjälp med att parkoppla Philips Hue och Sonos kan du läsa fler frågor och svar – eller kontakta oss direkt.

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