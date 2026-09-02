Upplev det bästa av ljus och ljud – ett samarbete mellan två ledande innovatörer inom smart hemteknik.
En gemensam vision för nuet och ett gemensamt åtagande om att fortsätta vara innovativa tillsammans i framtiden.
Philips Hue och Sonos
Synergin mellan ljus och ljud
Upplev det bästa av ljus och ljud – ett samarbete mellan två ledande innovatörer inom smart hemteknik.
Förbättra varje dag på ett sömlöst sätt
Njut av ett hem där dina smarta Hue-lampor och Sonos-högtalare samarbetar i perfekt harmoni för att göra vardagen enklare, roligare och mer inspirerande!
Control Sonos speakers with Hue switches
Coming in fall 2026
Control the music and audio on your Sonos speakers using the Hue Tap Dial or any compatible Hue switch or button. Play, pause, skip tracks, select radio stations, and adjust the volume from anywhere in your home.
Enjoy simple, reliable speaker control — even when your internet is down.
Bridge or Bridge Pro required.
Wake up with light and sound
Get the perfect start to your day, every day, with a wakeup automation that blends crisp, clear sound from Sonos with beautiful immersive light from Hue.
Bridge or Bridge Pro required.
*Voice control is currently only available in English and French.
Sonos voice control
Just give a simple command to your Sonos device to switch lights on and off, dim or brighten, change their color, or select a light scene.
Bridge or Bridge Pro required.
Skaffa Sonos
Utforska utbudet av Sonos-högtalare och ljudsystem som du kan synkronisera med dina Hue smarta lampor.
Behöver du hjälp?
Vi hjälper alltid gärna till! Om du behöver mer hjälp med att parkoppla Philips Hue och Sonos kan du läsa fler frågor och svar – eller kontakta oss direkt.