Philips Hue lightstrips är den främsta lösningen för LED-ljusslingor. Belys vilket utrymme som helst. Skapa vilken stämning som helst. Det är helt enkelt lysande.
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus, 2 meter
Current price is {currentPrice}
White and color ambiance
Ambiance gradient lightstrip 2 meter
Current price is {currentPrice}
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
Current price is 2 062,00 kr, original price is 2 769,00 kr
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
Current price is {currentPrice}
Utomhuspaket: Outdoor lightstrip 5m + 2m
Bundle price is 3 312,90 kr, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is 4 388,00 kr
Lightstrips
Solo Lightstrip
Current price is {currentPrice}
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus förlängning V4, 1 meter
Current price is {currentPrice}
Lightstrips
Play gradient lightstrip för PC
Current price is 1 175,40 kr, original price is 1 959,00 kr
Lightstrips
Solo Lightstrip
Current price is {currentPrice}
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 55 tum
Current price is {currentPrice}
Paket: Lightstrip + förlängning
Bundle price is 898,20 kr, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is 998,00 kr
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75 tum
Current price is {currentPrice}
Guide till LED-ljusslingor
Hur installerar och ställer man in ljusslingor?
Var ska man placera LED-ljusslingor?
Kan man kapa smarta LED-ljusslingor?
Hur installerar man smarta LED-ljusslingor i taket?
Vad är RGBWW och RGBICWW smarta LED-slingor?
Hur ljusa är LED-slingor?
Är ljusslingor säkra?
LED-ljusslingor för alla rum
Behöver du delar till din Philips Hue-produkt?
Tappade du bort en strömkabel i flytten? Behöver du nya fästen till din Play gradient-ljusslinga? Hitta de reservdelar du behöver för att förlänga livslängden på dina Philips Hue-produkter.
*När en ljuskälla visar "Upp till" ett visst antal lumen i sina specifikationer visar den det maximala ljusflödet för ljuskällan. Det visar hur ljus ljuskällan kan bli vid 2 700 K (White-ljuskälla) eller 4 000' K (White Ambiance- eller White & Color Ambiance-ljuskälla). Läs mer om ljusstyrka.