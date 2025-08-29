Support
LED-ljusslingor

Smarta LED-ljusslingor

Philips Hue lightstrips är den främsta lösningen för LED-ljusslingor. Belys vilket utrymme som helst. Skapa vilken stämning som helst. Det är helt enkelt lysande.

39 produkter
Alla produkter Starterkits (25) Ljuskällor (120) Lightstrips (39) Säkerhet (39)
Färgat ljus

Färgat ljus

(7)

Gradient

Gradient

(12)

Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Lightstrip Plus, 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus, 2 meter
Strömförsörjningsenhet ingår
Snabbstyrning med Bluetooth
Styr med app eller röst*
Lägg till en Hue Bridge för att få tillgång till mer
Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Ambiance gradient lightstrip 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Ambiance gradient lightstrip 2 meter
Inbyggda LED-lampor
Bluetooth-styrning via app
Styr med app eller röst*
Lägg till en Hue Bridge för att få tillgång till mer

Lär känna våra LED-lister

Jämför alla alternativ för inom- och utomhus.

Mer information
Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
1 x 5 meter ljusslinga
Vitt och färgat ljus
Lågvolt – basenhet
Smart styrning med Hue Bridge*
Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
1 × 2 meter ljusslinga
Vitt och färgat ljus
Lågvolt – basenhet
Smart styrning med Hue Bridge*
10%
Närbild på framsidan av Utomhuspaket: Outdoor lightstrip 5m + 2m

Utomhuspaket: Outdoor lightstrip 5m + 2m
Enkel plug&play lösning
1 x 2m + 1 x 5m
Vitt och färgat ljus
Hue Bridge krävs
Upp till 40% rabatt
Närbild på framsidan av Solo Lightstrip

Lightstrips

Solo Lightstrip
Kan böjas och klippas men inte förlängas
Styr med vår prisbelönta app
RGBWW-lysdioder och upp till 1 700 lumen
3 meter
Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Lightstrip Plus förlängning V4, 1 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus förlängning V4, 1 meter
Inbyggda LED-lampor
Snabbstyrning med Bluetooth
Styr med app eller röst*
Lägg till en Hue Bridge för att få tillgång till mer
Upp till 40% rabatt
Närbild på framsidan av Play gradient lightstrip för PC

Lightstrips

Play gradient lightstrip för PC
Gjord för 32–34 tumsskärmar
Nätaggregat och fästen ingår
Blandar vitt och färgat ljus
Kräver Hue Bridge
Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Solo Lightstrip

Lightstrips

Solo Lightstrip
Kan böjas och klippas men inte förlängas
Styr med vår prisbelönta app
RGBWW-lysdioder och upp till 1 700 lumen
5 meter
Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Play gradient lightstrip 55 tum

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 tum
Passar för 55–60-tum tv
Inkluderar strömförsörjningsenhet och fästen
Blandar vitt och färgat ljus
Kräver Hue Bridge och Hue sync box
-10%
Närbild på framsidan av Paket: Lightstrip + förlängning

Paket: Lightstrip + förlängning
Vitt och färgat ljus
Förlängning ingår
Kontrollera med app, röst, tillbehör
Flash sale -25%
Närbild på framsidan av Play gradient lightstrip 75 tum

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 tum
Passar för TV-apparater på 75 tum och större
Inkluderar strömförsörjningsenhet och fästen
Blandar vitt och färgat ljus
Kräver Hue Bridge och Hue sync box
1-12 av (totalt}

Guide till LED-ljusslingor

Hur installerar och ställer man in ljusslingor?

Var ska man placera LED-ljusslingor?

Kan man kapa smarta LED-ljusslingor?

Hur installerar man smarta LED-ljusslingor i taket?

Vad är RGBWW och RGBICWW smarta LED-slingor?

Hur ljusa är LED-slingor?

Är ljusslingor säkra?

LED-ljusslingor för alla rum

Använd smarta LED-lister

Hur man använder en LED-lightstrip

Få tips om hur man kan använda ljusslingor inomhus och utomhus. Du kan till exempel vira dem runt din veranda eller inreda med belysning i taket i vardagsrummet.
LED-ljuslister för sovrum

LED-ljusslingor för sovrum

Smarta LED-ljusslingor kan användas för att lägga till subtila och dekorativa effekter i alla sovrum eller förvandla ett rum med färgglad belysning.
LED-ljuslist för vardagsrum

LED-ljusslingor för vardagsrum

Placera smarta LED-ljusslingor i hela vardagsrummet för att skapa accentbelysning till alla stämningar.

Behöver du delar till din Philips Hue-produkt?

Tappade du bort en strömkabel i flytten? Behöver du nya fästen till din Play gradient-ljusslinga? Hitta de reservdelar du behöver för att förlänga livslängden på dina Philips Hue-produkter. 

Hitta en del till min produkt
Få garantiinformation

*När en ljuskälla visar "Upp till" ett visst antal lumen i sina specifikationer visar den det maximala ljusflödet för ljuskällan. Det visar hur ljus ljuskällan kan bli vid 2 700 K (White-ljuskälla) eller 4 000' K (White Ambiance- eller White & Color Ambiance-ljuskälla). Läs mer om ljusstyrka

  • Paypal
  • Betala med Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay