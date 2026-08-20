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Smart LED Lighting

Transform the way you light your home. Explore a complete ecosystem of LED smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lighting, sensors, switches, and accessories designed to work together seamlessly. Customize colors and brightness, automate routines, create immersive entertainment experiences, and control your lighting from anywhere using the Hue app.

74 products
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light

Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light

White and color light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of BR30 - E26 smart bulb

BR30 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

45 ft of string lights
16 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Calla Large outdoor pedestal

Calla Large outdoor pedestal

Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 402 mm
PSU sold separately
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress outdoor wall light

Impress outdoor wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Close up of front of ST23 - E26 smart bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of 95W power supply Hue NAM

95W power supply Hue NAM

Extension cable
Power up to 95W
Black
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Bridge

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 10ft

Flux strip light 10ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Close up of front of Flux strip light 16ft

Flux strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
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Guide to smart LED lights

How does Philips Hue redefine smart lighting?

Is Philips Hue worth it compared to other smart lighting brands?

Does smart lighting use more electricity?

Do I need a hub to use smart LED lights?

Can smart LED lights work without an internet connection?

How do I control smart lights?

What are the best smart light bulbs for energy efficiency?

Can I control my lights remotely through an app?

Learn more about smart lights

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

What is Smart Lighting

Learn what smart lighting is, how it works, and the benefits of intelligent lights for home, wellness, and ambiance.

Color-changing LED lights

5 top tips to save energy at home

If you’re wondering just how to save energy at home with Philips Hue smart lighting, we conducted a study comparing various settings on White and color ambiance bulbs — and here are the results.
Smart LED lights benefits

Home automation with smart lighting

Learn about home lighting automation and how it can help you with your daily routines and bring you more peace of mind, whether you’re at home or away.
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