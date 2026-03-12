Blanket your garden in a net of magical light. This bundle includes Philips Hue Festavia net lights and a compatible 40W power supply, making it easy to transform your outdoor spaces. Drape the lights over bushes, fences, or balcony railings and enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light for every season and celebration. Built for outdoor use, their weather-resistant IP54 rating means they can stay outside all year long. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock dynamic lighting effects, sync your lights to music, and personalize every moment. Seamlessly integrated with the Philips Hue ecosystem, they're easy to control through the Hue app or compatible voice assistants.

1 x 3.5 m with 250 LEDs

White and color gradients

Music sync and dynamic effects

Black cable

Low-volt power supply included

Outdoor use