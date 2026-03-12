Wired on/off switch (1-channel) for non-smart lights

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Close up of front of Hue Wired on/off switch (1-channel) for non-smart lights
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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Wired on/off switch (1-channel) for non-smart lights

This product is for non-smart lights. Add your non-smart lights to your Philips Hue ecosystem – so you can control them like your Hue lights. The wired on/off switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures, alongside your existing Hue lights. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! Once installed, you can manage your lights from the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set timers and schedules that fit your daily routine. Powered by your home's wiring – no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your wall switch, or in the ceiling above your light fixture, where a neutral wire is available. Enjoy reliable, responsive control with a Hue Bridge, even if Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

  • Makes non-smart lights, smart
  • Control smart and non-smart lights
  • Set timers and schedules
  • Battery-free, neutral wire required
  • Unlock more with a Hue Bridge

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