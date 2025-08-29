Support
LED strip lights

Smarte LED strip lights

Philips Hue lightstrips en den beste løsningen for LED-lysrekker. Lys opp alle rom. Skap en hvilken som helst stemning. Det er rett og slett genialt.

Farget lys

Gradient

Nærbilde av fronten på Lightstrip Plus-basispakke V4 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus-basispakke V4 2 meter
Strømforsyningen er inkludert
Umiddelbar styring via Bluetooth
Styres med app eller stemmen*
Legg til Hue Bridge for å få tilgang til flere funksjoner
Nærbilde av fronten på Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Laget for TV-er på 75" og større
Inkluderer strømforsyning og fester
Kombinerer hvitt og farget lys
Krever Hue Bridge og Hue sync box

Bli kjent med våre stripe lights

Sammenlign alle alternativene for inne og ute.

Lær mer
Nærbilde av fronten på Solo lightstrip

LYSREKKER

Solo lightstrip
Kan bøyes og kuttes, men ikke forlenges
Styres med den prisbelønte appen vår
RGBWW-LED-lys og opptil 1700 lumen
5 meter
Nærbilde av fronten på Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
1 x 5 meter lysstripe
Hvitt og farget lys
Strømforsyningen er inkludert
Smart kontroll med Hue Bridge*
Nærbilde av fronten på Lightstrip Plus V4-forlengelse 1 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus V4-forlengelse 1 meter
Integrert LED
Umiddelbar styring via Bluetooth
Styres med app eller stemmen*
Legg til Hue Bridge for å få tilgang til flere funksjoner
Nærbilde av fronten på Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Laget for TV-er på 65 til 70 tommer
Inkluderer strømforsyning og fester
Kombinerer hvitt og farget lys
Krever Hue Bridge og Hue sync box
Nærbilde av fronten på Solo lightstrip

LYSREKKER

Solo lightstrip
Kan bøyes og kuttes, men ikke forlenges
Styres med den prisbelønte appen vår
RGBWW-LED-lys og opptil 1700 lumen
3 meter
Nærbilde av fronten på Solo lightstrip

LYSREKKER

Solo lightstrip
Kan bøyes og kuttes, men ikke forlenges
Styres med den prisbelønte appen vår
RGBWW-LED-lys og opptil 1700 lumen
10 meter
Nærbilde av fronten på Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
1 x 2 meter lysstripe
Hvitt og farget lys
Strømforsyningen er inkludert
Smart kontroll med Hue Bridge*
Nærbilde av fronten på Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Laget for TV-er på 55 til 60 tommer
Inkluderer strømforsyning og fester
Kombinerer hvitt og farget lys
Krever Hue Bridge og Hue sync box
Nærbilde av fronten på Gradient lightstrip, 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip, 2 meter
Integrert LED
Bluetooth-styring via app
Styres med app eller stemmen*
Legg til Hue Bridge for å få tilgang til flere funksjoner
Nærbilde av fronten på Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LYSREKKER

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Laget for skjermer på 24 til 27 tommer
Inkluderer strømforsyning og fester
Kombinerer hvitt og farget lys
Krever Hue Bridge
Veiledning i LED strip lights

Hvordan installerer og setter du opp strip lights?

Hvor bør du plassere LED strip lights?

Kan du skjære til smarte strip lights?

Hvordan monterer du smarte LED strip lights i taket?

Hva er RGBWW og RGBICWW smarte LED-strips?

Hvor lyse er LED-strips?

Er strip lights trygge?

LED strip lights til alle rom

bruk smarte lightstrips

Slik bruker du LED strip lights

Få tips til hvordan du bruker strip lights innendørs og utendørs. Du kan for eksempel legge dem rundt verandaen eller langs taket i stuen.
LED strip lights til soverom

LED strip lights til soverom

Smarte LED strip-belysning kan brukes til å legge til diskré, dekorative effekter på soverommet eller forvandle et område med fargerikt lys.
LED strip light til stua

LED strip lights til stuer

Plasser smarte LED strip-belysning strategisk rundt i stuen for å legge til aksentbelysning for enhver stemning.

Trenger du reservedeler til Philips Hue produktet ditt?

Mister du en strømkabel under flytting? Trenger du nye fester til din Play gradient lightstrip? Finn reservedelene du trenger for å forlenge levetiden til Philips Hue produktene dine. 

Finn reservedeler til produktet mitt
Få garantiinformasjon

* Når det vises "opp til" et visst antall lumen i spesifikasjonene for en lyskilde, er dette lyskildens maksimale lumen. Verdien viser hvor lys pæren kan bli ved 2700 K (hvite pærer) eller 4000 K (Hue White Ambiance- eller Hue White and Color Ambiance-lyspærer). Finn ut mer om lysstyrke

