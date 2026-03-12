Expand into the world of Hue entertainment with this entertainment sync kit. The kit includes a Play HDMI sync box 4K and colour-capable gradient lightstrip. Connect set-top boxes and streaming sticks to the sync box and sync the TV content to the lightstrip. Enjoy colourful gradient wall washing effects that seamlessly react to everything on the screen. The sync box supports 4K resolution at a 60 Hz refresh rate, allowing you to enjoy high-quality viewing with instant light response. Set up everything effortlessly in the Hue app and enjoy your favourite films, TV series and games like never before!

Supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz

Gradient wall-washing effects

Suitable for TVs up to 65"

Simple, compact design

Control and configure with Hue app