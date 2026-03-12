Let light cascade from above and transform your space with sparkling colour. Designed for outdoor use, Festavia icicle lights hang in a row of delicate strands, ideal for adorning roofs or balconies. Icicle lights are a perfect fit for the winter festive season, or everyday decoration. Their weather-resistant IP54 rating means you can leave them up all year round. Each strand shines in a vibrant gradient of multiple colours or warm-to-cool white light, letting you personalise your spaces for any occasion. Unlock even more magic when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge! For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your Hue outdoor lights, with effortless control and customisation via the Hue app and voice assistants. Connect to your existing low-voltage set-up with a T-connector (sold separately), or create a new low-voltage system by adding a power supply unit (sold separately).

8.5 m with 250 LEDs

White and colour gradients

Music sync and dynamic effects

Low-volt power supply excluded

Outdoor use