Blanket your garden in a net of magical light! Made for outdoor use, Festavia net lights bring every moment to life with decorative, festive lighting. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colours or warm-to-cool white light – perfect for every season, celebration or mood. Drape Festavia net lights over bushes, fences or balcony railings to bring any space to life. Their weather-resistant IP54 rating means you can leave them up all year round. Unlock even more magic when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge! Personalise every moment with dynamic effects. For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your Hue outdoor lights and includes effortless control and customisation via the Hue app and voice assistants. Connect to your existing low-voltage set-up with a T-connector (sold separately), or create a new low-voltage system by adding a power supply unit (sold separately).

1 x 3.5 m with 250 LEDs

White and colour gradients

Music sync and dynamic effects

Low-volt power supply excluded

Outdoor use