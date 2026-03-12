Festavia net lights – 1 m x 3.5 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
About the Festavia net lights – 1 m x 3.5 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
Blanket your garden in a net of magical light! Made for outdoor use, Festavia net lights bring every moment to life with decorative, festive lighting. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colours or warm-to-cool white light – perfect for every season, celebration or mood. Drape Festavia net lights over bushes, fences or balcony railings to bring any space to life. Their weather-resistant IP54 rating means you can leave them up all year round. Unlock even more magic when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge! Personalise every moment with dynamic effects. For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your Hue outdoor lights and includes effortless control and customisation via the Hue app and voice assistants. Connect to your existing low-voltage set-up with a T-connector (sold separately), or create a new low-voltage system by adding a power supply unit (sold separately).
- 1 x 3.5 m with 250 LEDs
- White and colour gradients
- Music sync and dynamic effects
- Low-volt power supply excluded
- Outdoor use
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103180094
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black
- Material
- PC, PVC
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 15,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 15,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- -
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 2
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 12
String light/Lightstrip
- Extendibility
- Yes
- Input Voltage
- 24V
- Length
- 3,450 mm
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Garden, Outside
- Style
- Timeless
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103180094
- Net weight
- 0.92 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.2 kg
- Height
- 156 mm
- Length
- 114 mm
- Width
- 226 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004457004
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 14.8
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 0.016
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 7,950
- Overall height
- 1,000 mm
- Overall length
- 7,950 mm
- Cable length to first LED
- 4,500 mm
- String light length
- 3,450 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 200
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured light (RGBIC)
- Mains power
- 24 V
- IP code
- IP54
- Class of protection
- Class III – Safe Extra Low Voltage
- Light source replaceable
- Yes
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 150
- Led light spacing
- 144 mm
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Bushes
The bulb
- Form factor
- Net
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Not applicable
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available