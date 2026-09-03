Create your Hue entertainment set-up

Not sure how to sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV?
Whether you want a simple set-up or the ultimate experience, there's a Hue sync option for every home.

How do you want to sync your lights?

I want to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

I want to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

I want to sync my lights with any content on any TV

I want to sync my lights with any content on any TV

I want to sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

I want to sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

A TV screen setup with entertainment lighting and showing the Philips Hue Sync TV app.

Sync TV app

Sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

Synchronise your Hue lights directly with compatible Samsung and LG TVs using the Hue Sync TV app. Experience immersive lighting that reacts instantly to all on-screen content, including built-in streaming apps, films, sport and gaming. No additional sync hardware needed.

What you’ll need
– Compatible Samsung & LG TV*
– At least one colour-capable Hue light
– Hue Sync TV app (subscription required)
– Hue Bridge
– Hue app

Best for
– Syncing with native TV apps, broadcast TV
– Casual gaming
– Minimal, no-hardware set-up

Our top picks for the Sync TV app

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"

Gradient wall-washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision colour matching
Sync app or device required

£79.99

Coming soon

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"

Gradient wall-washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision colour matching
Sync app or device required

£94.99

Coming soon

New
Hue Play table lamp

Hue Play table lamp

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

£69.99

Play gradient light tube compact

Play gradient light tube compact

Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Blends white and coloured light
Includes power supply
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£184.99

Only a few left

Create a starter kit
Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£199.99

Only a few left

New
Hue Play floor lamp large

Hue Play floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

£129.99

New
Hue Play Floor lamp compact

Hue Play Floor lamp compact

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

£124.99

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 65"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 65"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision colour
Sync app or device required

£139.99

Coming soon

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 85"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 85"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision colour
Sync app or device required

£159.99

Coming soon

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 100"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 100"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision colour
Sync app or device required
Create a starter kit
Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£129.99

Sync TV app FAQ

Which TVs are compatible?*

How do I get started?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV?


 

A Philips Hue Play screen sync device with fish-eye lens attached on a TV and detecting the on-screen content.

Play screen sync

Sync my lights with any content on any TV

Bring TV lighting to any TV up to 85” with the Play screen sync device. The device attaches to your TV and its fish-eye lens captures the content and colours on your screen and syncs your Hue lights in real time to all content, including native TV apps and broadcast TV. 

What you’ll need
– Play screen sync device
– At least one Hue TV lightstrip*
– Hue app

Best for
– Syncing any on-screen content
– Native TV apps and broadcast TV
– Simple plug-and-play set-up

What you’ll need...

New
Philips Hue Play screen sync

Philips Hue Play screen sync

Simple plug-and-play solution
Sync any content via the Hue app
Fisheye full-screen capture
Colour-matching algorithm

£89.99

Play screen sync FAQ

What is Play screen sync?

Why choose Play screen sync?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using Play screen sync?*


 

Our top picks for Play screen sync

New
Hue Play table lamp

Hue Play table lamp

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

£69.99

Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Double pack
LED integrated
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£129.99

Only a few left

Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Double pack
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£129.99

New
Hue Play floor lamp large

Hue Play floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

£129.99

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"

Gradient wall-washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision colour matching
Sync app or device required

£79.99

Coming soon

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"

Gradient wall-washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision colour matching
Sync app or device required

£94.99

Coming soon

A Philips Hue Play 4K sync box placed on an entertainment system in front of a TV.

Play HDMI sync box in 4K or 8K

Sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

The Play HDMI sync box in 4K and 8K syncs your lights with HDMI-connected devices like streaming boxes and gaming consoles, delivering fast, precise light syncing in real time. The Play HDMI 4k sync box is ideal for everyday gaming and movies in crisp 4K. The Play HDMI 8K sync box supports higher resolutions and up to 120 frames per second for next-generation gaming and advanced home cinema.

What you’ll need
- Play HDMI sync box
– At least one Hue TV lightstrip*
- Hue app

Best for
– Syncing HDMI-connected content
– Advanced gaming set-ups
– Fast, smooth TV-light syncing

What you’ll need...

New
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz
Sync content via the Hue app
Simple, compact design
Easy set-up and installation

£109.99

HDMI sync box FAQ

What do I need to get started?

What's the difference between Play HDMI 4K sync box and 8K sync box?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using an HDMI sync box?*


 

Our top picks for HDMI sync box

New
Hue Play floor lamp large

Hue Play floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

£129.99

New
Hue Play Floor lamp compact

Hue Play Floor lamp compact

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

£124.99

Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte black

£324.99

Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte White

£324.99

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"

Gradient wall-washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision colour matching
Sync app or device required

£79.99

Coming soon

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"

Gradient wall-washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision colour matching
Sync app or device required

£94.99

Coming soon

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 65"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 65"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision colour
Sync app or device required

£139.99

Coming soon

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 85"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 85"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision colour
Sync app or device required

£159.99

Coming soon

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 100"

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 100"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision colour
Sync app or device required

Compare sync options

Still deciding? Compare Hue sync solutions to find the set-up that's right for your TV and entertainment experience.

Popular

Sync box 8K

Shop sync box 8k
New

Sync box 4K

Shop sync box 4K
New

Screen sync

Shop screen sync

Sync TV app

Learn about sync TV app

Best for

Advanced home entertainment
Advanced home entertainment
Simple set up for almost any TV
Compatible Samsung & LG TVs

Works with TV apps

-
-
Syncs all TV content
Syncs all TV content

Works with HDMI devices

Syncs all TV content
Syncs all TV content

Setup

Advanced
Advanced
Easy
Easy

TV compatibility

Any TV
Any TV
All TVs up to 85″
Compatible TVs only

Hue Bridge required

No
No
No
Yes
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