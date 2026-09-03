Not sure how to sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV?
Whether you want a simple set-up or the ultimate experience, there's a Hue sync option for every home.
Create your Hue entertainment set-up
Not sure how to sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV?
How do you want to sync your lights?
Sync TV app
Sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV
Synchronise your Hue lights directly with compatible Samsung and LG TVs using the Hue Sync TV app. Experience immersive lighting that reacts instantly to all on-screen content, including built-in streaming apps, films, sport and gaming. No additional sync hardware needed.
What you’ll need
– Compatible Samsung & LG TV*
– At least one colour-capable Hue light
– Hue Sync TV app (subscription required)
– Hue Bridge
– Hue app
Best for
– Syncing with native TV apps, broadcast TV
– Casual gaming
– Minimal, no-hardware set-up
Our top picks for the Sync TV app
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"
£79.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"
£94.99
Hue Play table lamp
£69.99
Play gradient light tube compact
£184.99
Play gradient light tube large
£199.99
Hue Play floor lamp large
£129.99
Hue Play Floor lamp compact
£124.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 65"
£139.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 85"
£159.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 100"
Bridge Pro
£129.99
Sync TV app FAQ
Which TVs are compatible?*
Which TVs are compatible?*
How do I get started?
How do I get started?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV?
Play screen sync
Sync my lights with any content on any TV
Bring TV lighting to any TV up to 85” with the Play screen sync device. The device attaches to your TV and its fish-eye lens captures the content and colours on your screen and syncs your Hue lights in real time to all content, including native TV apps and broadcast TV.
What you’ll need
– Play screen sync device
– At least one Hue TV lightstrip*
– Hue app
Best for
– Syncing any on-screen content
– Native TV apps and broadcast TV
– Simple plug-and-play set-up
What you’ll need...
Philips Hue Play screen sync
£89.99
Play screen sync FAQ
What is Play screen sync?
What is Play screen sync?
Why choose Play screen sync?
Why choose Play screen sync?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using Play screen sync?*
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using Play screen sync?*
Our top picks for Play screen sync
Hue Play table lamp
£69.99
Play light bar double pack
£129.99
Play light bar double pack
£129.99
Hue Play floor lamp large
£129.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"
£79.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"
£94.99
Play HDMI sync box in 4K or 8K
Sync my lights with HDMI-connected content
The Play HDMI sync box in 4K and 8K syncs your lights with HDMI-connected devices like streaming boxes and gaming consoles, delivering fast, precise light syncing in real time. The Play HDMI 4k sync box is ideal for everyday gaming and movies in crisp 4K. The Play HDMI 8K sync box supports higher resolutions and up to 120 frames per second for next-generation gaming and advanced home cinema.
What you’ll need
- Play HDMI sync box
– At least one Hue TV lightstrip*
- Hue app
Best for
– Syncing HDMI-connected content
– Advanced gaming set-ups
– Fast, smooth TV-light syncing
What you’ll need...
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K
£109.99
HDMI sync box FAQ
What do I need to get started?
What do I need to get started?
What's the difference between Play HDMI 4K sync box and 8K sync box?
What's the difference between Play HDMI 4K sync box and 8K sync box?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using an HDMI sync box?*
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using an HDMI sync box?*
Our top picks for HDMI sync box
Hue Play floor lamp large
£129.99
Hue Play Floor lamp compact
£124.99
Hue Play wall washer
£324.99
Hue Play wall washer
£324.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"
£79.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"
£94.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 65"
£139.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 85"
£159.99
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip pro 100"
Compare sync options
Still deciding? Compare Hue sync solutions to find the set-up that's right for your TV and entertainment experience.
Sync box 8KShop sync box 8k
Sync box 4KShop sync box 4K
Screen syncShop screen sync
Sync TV appLearn about sync TV app
Best for
Works with TV apps
Works with HDMI devices
Setup
TV compatibility
Hue Bridge required