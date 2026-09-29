A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800 (4-pack)

£118.99

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A group of smart light bulbs with white bases and pink tops, featuring hue white and color 800 text on each bulb.
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800 (4-pack)

Use these B22 smart LED bulbs in any standard bayonet fitting to get millions of shades of white and coloured light. With wireless dimming, this bulb lets you set the mood instantly.

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • White and coloured light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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