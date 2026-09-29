Philips Hue lights create a mesh network in order to talk to the Hue Bridge. Picture each light as a stepping-stone: at least one bulb needs to be within 10 metres (32 feet) of the Hue Bridge, the next bulb should be within 10 metres (32 feet) of the first and so on. As long as each stepping-stone is close enough to the next, you’ll be able to control the lights in and around your home.