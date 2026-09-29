Ratings and Reviews
Overall Score: 4.8
4 Reviews
Great lamps and super easy to use.
2026-09-29T13:24:52.000+00:00
PAlampy
5
Following a kitchen update I wanted to install smart lighting. Having used Hue lamps previously across the house it was a simple choice. The setup is super easy, the light output is great and easy to use scenes. Integration with Alexa is easy and adding motion detection sensors really takes it to the next level for example I use the motion to just turn a lamp on above the fridge instead of the whole kitchen, ideal for late night snack hunting.
Great features, I'd recommend it.
2026-10-07T20:27:39.000+00:00
Antonella
5
Great lights, both warm and white, and easy to control on iPhone. I have been using Hue products for over a decade and I love how easily they interact with Apple's iOS devices (iPhones). I'd recommend their products.
Better than expected
2026-09-03T02:04:20.000+00:00
Old Veteran
5
My other half wanted the white ones, but now she has seen them in action she wants colour changing bulbs and a hub.
Great bulbs, outrageous price
2026-09-29T11:14:20.000+00:00
sphinx5779
4
Everything Philips Hue is outrageously priced, but the products are good, just not worth the price.