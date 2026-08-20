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Smart LED Lighting

Transform the way you light your home. Explore a complete ecosystem of LED smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lighting, sensors, switches and accessories designed to work together seamlessly. Customise colours and brightness, automate routines, create immersive entertainment experiences, and control your lighting from anywhere using the Hue app.

255 products
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Close up of front of Flux strip light 10 m

Flux strip light 10 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 5 m

Flux strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 3 m

Flux strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 3 m

OmniGlow strip light 3 m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor pedestal

Calla Outdoor pedestal

Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 10 m

Flux outdoor strip light 10 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall Light

Impress Outdoor Wall Light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall light

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Bridge

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Neon outdoor strip light 5 m

Neon outdoor strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Outdoor 100W power supply

Outdoor 100W power supply

Extension cable
Power up to 100 W
Black
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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Guide to smart LED lights

How does Philips Hue redefine smart lighting?

Is Philips Hue worth it compared to other smart lighting brands?

Does smart lighting use more electricity?

Do I need a hub to use smart LED lights?

Can smart LED lights work without an internet connection?

How do I control smart lights?

What are the best smart light bulbs for energy efficiency?

Can I control my lights remotely through an app?

Learn more about smart lights

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

What is smart lighting?

Learn what smart lighting is, how it works, and the benefits of intelligent lights for home, wellness, and ambiance.

Colour-changing LED lights

Five top tips to save energy at home

If you’re wondering just how to save energy at home with Philips Hue smart lighting, we conducted a study comparing various settings on white and colour ambience bulbs – and here are the results.
Benefits of smart LED lights

Home automation with smart lighting

Learn about home lighting automation and how it can help you with your daily routines and bring you more peace of mind, whether you're at home or away.
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