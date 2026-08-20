Smart LED Lighting

Create a starter kit
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £149.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m
21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is £264.99
Flux strip light 10 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is £179.99
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Current price is £299.99
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Flux strip light 5 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is £99.99
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Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £319.99
Create a starter kit
Flux strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Current price is £69.99
OmniGlow strip light 3 m
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is £129.99
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Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £229.99
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Calla Outdoor pedestal
Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is £124.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £299.99
Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Current price is £99.99
Flux outdoor strip light 10 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is £239.99
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Impress Outdoor Wall Light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £159.99
Create a starter kit
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £149.99
Create a starter kit
Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £139.99
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Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Current price is £69.99
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Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £199.99
Create a starter kit
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £184.99
Sale
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £39.99, original price is £79.99
Neon outdoor strip light 5 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Current price is £184.99
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Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100 W
Black
Current price is £89.99
Create a starter kit
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £109.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £319.99