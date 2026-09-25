My wall switch controls one traditional light or group of lights

The wired on/off switch lets you control most traditional lights alongside your existing Hue lights in one seamless system.

The compact module installs behind your existing wall switch and is mains powered, so there’s no battery to replace.

A neutral wire is required.



Best for

- A single wall switch controlling one light or group of lights

- Keeping an existing decorative light fitting

- Adding traditional lighting to an existing Hue setup

What you’ll need

- A compatible traditional light or fixture

- A single (1-channel) wall switch

- A neutral wire

- A Hue Bridge (recommended)